AllianceBernstein (AB) October AUM Improves on Strong Markets

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB has announced assets under management (AUM) for October 2021. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $765 billion grew 3.1% from the prior month. Market appreciation, along with total firm-wide net inflows, mainly drove the rise.



At the end of October, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM increased 5.8% sequentially to $348 billion. Also, Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) was up 4.1% to $101 billion. Fixed Income AUM has been unchanged from September 2021 to $316 billion.



In terms of channel, month-end Institutions AUM of $334 billion was up 2.1% from the previous month. Retail AUM increased 4% on a sequential basis to $311 billion, while Private Wealth AUM increased 3.4% to $120 billion.



AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid assets balance are likely to boost top-line growth.



Over the past year, shares of the company rallied 78.6% compared with 34.2% growth recorded by the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, AllianceBernstein carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Cohen & Steers CNS has reported preliminary AUM of $101.6 billion as of Oct 31, 2021, which reflects an increase of 4.4% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $138 million and market appreciation of $4.4 billion were partially offset by distributions of $203 million.



Franklin Resources BEN reported preliminary AUM of $1,561.7 billion for October 2021. This reflected 2.1% growth from the level recorded as of Sep 30, 2021.



Invesco’s IVZ preliminary AUM of $1,593.7 billion at the end of October 2021 represents an increase of 4.3% from the prior month. The rise was driven by solid inflows, favorable markets and foreign exchange.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.