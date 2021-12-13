AllianceBernstein (AB) November AUM Down on Market Depreciation

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB announced assets under management (AUM) for November 2021. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $759 billion declined nearly 1% from $765 billion recorded at the end of the prior month. Market depreciation more than offset total firm-wide net inflows, which led to the fall. Despite the fall in AUM, the company’s shares gained 2.2% following the release.



At the end of November, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM declined 1.4% sequentially to $343 billion. Also, Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) was down 2% to $99 billion. However, Fixed Income AUM was $317 billion, which witnessed a marginal sequential rise from $316 billion recorded at the end of October 2021.



In terms of channel, month-end Institutions AUM of $329 billion was down 1.5% from the previous month. Retail AUM was unchanged from the prior-month end at $311 billion, while Private Wealth AUM fell marginally to $119 billion.



AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid assets balance are likely to boost top-line growth.



Over the past year, shares of the company rallied 58.8% compared with 17.7% growth recorded by the industry.

Currently, AllianceBernstein carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources BEN reported preliminary AUM of $1,546.8 billion for November 2021. This indicated a marginal decline from $1,561.7 billion recorded as of Oct 31, 2021.



For Franklin, the reported month’s AUM reflected the impacts of negative markets, partially offset by long-term net inflows. Over the past year, shares of BEN have gained 43.4%.



Invesco IVZ announced preliminary AUM of $1,572.5 billion for November 2021, which represented a decline of 1.3% from the previous month.



For Invesco, the AUM balance was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns, which decreased it by $17 billion. Moreover, the decline in IVZ’s total AUM balance was primarily due to money market net outflows of $7.5 billion. Because of foreign exchange rate movements, AUM declined by $4.6 billion. Over the past year, shares of Invesco have gained 35.3%.



Lazard Ltd. LAZ recorded preliminary AUM of $267.4 billion as of Nov 30, 2021. LAZ’s total AUM balance decreased 4.4% from the prior month.



The decline in AUM for Lazard was due to market depreciation of $5.8 billion, an unfavorable foreign-exchange impact of $3.4 billion and net outflows of $3.1 billion. Over the past year, shares of Lazard have gained 6.5%.

