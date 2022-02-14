AllianceBernstein (AB) January AUM Down on Market Depreciation

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB announced assets under management (“AUM”) for January 2022. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $751 billion declined 3.6% from the end of the prior month. Market depreciation more than offset total firm-wide net inflows, which led to the fall.



At the end of January, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM declined 6.9% sequentially to $335 billion. Also, Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) was down 6.8% to $110 billion. Further, Fixed Income AUM was $306 billion, which witnessed a 3.2% decline from the end of December 2021.



In terms of channel, month-end Institutions AUM of $333 billion was down 1.2% from the previous month. Retail AUM was $300 billion, which declined 6.3% from the prior-month end, while Private Wealth AUM fell 3.3% to $118 billion.



AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid assets balance is likely to boost top-line growth. However, unfavorable market performance remains a drag.



Over the past year, shares of the company rallied 30.5% against 5.2% decline of the industry.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN announced a preliminary AUM for January 2022. BEN's month-end AUM of $1,521.8 billion represented a decline of 3.6% from the previous month.



Franklin's AUM was affected by negative impacts of markets, while long-term net flows were flat.



Invesco IVZ announced a preliminary AUM for January 2022. IVZ's month-end AUM of $1,550.9 billion represented a decline of 3.7% from the previous month.



Invesco's AUM was affected by unfavorable market returns, which decreased it by $61 billion. Invesco's AUM declined by $2.1 billion as a result of foreign exchange rate movements.

