AllianceBernstein (AB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AllianceBernstein (AB) closed the most recent trading day at $18.81, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.35%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 3.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment management company had lost 38.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 21.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 14.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AB as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AB is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $747.30 million, up 13.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $2.94 billion, which would represent changes of +7.94% and +0.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.18% lower. AB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.34.

Investors should also note that AB has a PEG ratio of 0.45 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

