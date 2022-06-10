AllianceBernstein (AB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AllianceBernstein (AB) closed the most recent trading day at $43, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment management company had gained 17.21% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

AllianceBernstein will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AllianceBernstein is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $877.8 million, down 0.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $3.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.83% and -0.32%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AllianceBernstein. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AllianceBernstein is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, AllianceBernstein currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.49. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.9.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

