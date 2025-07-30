Alliance Resource Posts Q2 Earnings Miss

Key Points Earnings per limited partner unit (GAAP) and revenue (GAAP) for Q2 2025 missed analyst expectations, with EPS at $0.46 and revenue at $547.5 million.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP), a leading coal producer with growing oil and gas royalty assets, reported its second quarter results on July 28, 2025, covering the period that ended in June. The most significant news from the release was a decline in both earnings and revenue (GAAP) for Q2 2025 compared to market expectations and the same period last year. Earnings per limited partner unit (basic and diluted, GAAP) were $0.46, missing analyst expectations of $0.61 (GAAP) by 24.6%. Revenue (GAAP) finished at $547.5 million, short of the expected $578.7 million (GAAP) and down 7.7% from the prior year. Management attributed this underperformance to lower realized coal prices and a one-time $25.0 million impairment on a non-core investment. Still, the company highlighted strong contracting activity and improvement in shipment volumes as bright spots during an otherwise mixed quarter.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.46 $0.61 $0.77 (40.3%) Revenue (GAAP) $547.5 million $578.7 million $593.4 million (7.7%) Adjusted EBITDA $161.9 million N/A $181.4 million (10.7%) Free Cash Flow $79.0 million N/A $114.9 million (31.2%) Segment Adjusted EBITDA – Coal Operations $141.9 million N/A $160.2 million (11.4%)

Business Overview and Recent Focus

Alliance Resource Partners is the second-largest coal producer in the eastern United States, operating multiple mines in both the Illinois Basin and Appalachia. The company also owns oil and gas mineral and royalty interests across top U.S. energy regions, including the Permian, Anadarko, and Williston Basins. Its core revenue comes from supplying coal to domestic electric utilities, especially through stable, long-term contracts.

Over the past year, Alliance has sharpened its focus on high-value, long-term sales commitments and has invested in technology and infrastructure to boost efficiency and broaden its future market reach. Key success factors include securing multi-year contracts, maintaining cost discipline, navigating regulatory shifts, and managing its customer concentration risk. These activities have been paired with careful expansion into oil and gas royalties and selected technology investments targeting infrastructure and grid support.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Operational Insights

The period saw a clear divergence between operational momentum and financial performance. While total coal sales volumes climbed 6.8% to 8.4 million tons, the average realized coal price fell 11.3% year over year. Management explained, “reduced coal sales prices, which declined 11.3% compared to Q2 2024, and lower transportation revenues, partially offset by increased coal sales volumes,” were the main drivers of revenue and earnings declines. Revenue (GAAP) fell short of analyst expectations, while net income was further impacted by a $25.0 million impairment on a preferred equity investment in a battery materials company.

Certain regions stood out. The Illinois Basin mines reported strong gains, with tons sold rising 15.2% year over year. This was helped by “Hamilton and River View mines achieving monthly shipping records in June.” Illinois Basin also saw operating cost improvements, as the Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton dropped 7.1% to $34.69. In contrast, Appalachia faced persistent cost and volume obstacles. Tons sold in Appalachia dropped 16.8% and the segment’s adjusted earnings shrank 35.1%, even as operations completed a key longwall move—a major underground mining process—at Tunnel Ridge, expected to improve output efficiency in future quarters.

Contracting activity was a highlight. The company added 17.4 million new committed and priced sales tons for delivery through 2029, bringing the year-to-date total to 35.1 million tons. This deep sales backlog increases forward visibility and supports steady production. Coal inventories dropped by 1.4 million tons to 1.2 million tons year over year.

Oil and gas royalty operations continued to help offset coal price weakness, though not completely. Volumes sold increased 7.7% year over year to 880,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), but lower oil and gas prices resulted in a 4.4% year over year decline in adjusted segment earnings, emphasizing “the high-quality of our acreage position and organic growth potential embedded in our existing portfolio.” Digital asset investments, mainly bitcoin holdings, increased in value by $16.6 million, providing a modest offset against other non-core investment losses.

Strategic and Product Developments in the Quarter

During the period, Alliance expanded long-term sales commitments despite falling average prices. Management stated, “This brings our total of new commitments secured this year to 35.1 million tons to be delivered over the next four and a half years, underscoring the value our customers place on quality, reliability, and counterparty strength.” This backlog offers future revenue stability but does not immediately offset the quarter’s revenue miss.

On the product side, the Illinois Basin’s thermal coal -- coal primarily used for electricity generation -- led operational success in Q2 2025, with cost improvements resulting from “lower maintenance and materials and supplies costs at several mines in the region as well as reduced longwall move days.” Meanwhile, Appalachia’s performance continued to lag in Q1 2025, hindered by operational challenges that led to higher cost per ton, even after scheduled longwall moves. The company expects costs to decrease in the second half of 2025 as these mining panels transition to better geology.

Diversification efforts in oil and gas mineral and royalty interests showed mixed results. While volumes improved, realized prices fell, undercutting the benefit of volume gains. The segment kept Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense (non-GAAP) flat year over year and reduced it sequentially, helping to buffer earnings. Capital spending for oil and gas remained limited by management’s strict investment standards and the challenging pricing environment for new mineral rights purchases.

Non-core strategic investments, such as those in battery materials and bitcoin mining, were a double-edged sword. The $25.0 million impairment on the battery materials investment was related to the conversion of preferred equity to common equity as part of a recapitalization during the quarter. Conversely, an increase in the fair value of digital assets, mainly bitcoin, partially offset other negatives, with most major projects at the company’s main mining operations now completed or nearing completion.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

The company updated its 2025 operational guidance with little change in overall coal sales targets but a notable shift in regional mix. Illinois Basin sales volumes were increased by 625,000 tons at the midpoint, while Appalachia’s outlook for FY2025 was reduced by 1.0 million tons due to ongoing operational challenges. Coal prices are expected to remain under pressure, with management forecasting stable margins largely thanks to cost control initiatives and the benefits of recent capital investments.

Oil and gas royalty volume guidance was increased about 5% at the midpoint for FY2025, but the company acknowledged ongoing risks from weaker commodity prices. Distribution coverage ratio (non-GAAP) declined to 1.00x in Q2 2025, down from 1.13x in Q2 2024, reflecting a thinner buffer between cash generation and dividends. The most immediate change for investors was the reduction in the quarterly distribution to $0.60 per unit (annualized $2.40) for Q2 2025, down from $0.70 previously. Management framed the dividend cut as a proactive move for financial flexibility, citing changes in bonus depreciation that increased the after-tax cash available to most unitholders, but the reduction is a departure from previous years’ payouts.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

