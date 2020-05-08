Alliance Resource Partners Says Q2 Results Will Suffer Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

(RTTNews) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results on Friday, Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) said its second-quarter results will suffer due to the demand destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company noted that the production and Segment adjusted EBITDA from its coal operations is expected to be less than half of its results in the 2020 quarter and the contribution from its Minerals segment most likely will be impacted even more severely.

However, Alliance Resource expects the second half of this year would be better than the first half, and 2021 would be better than 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.