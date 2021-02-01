Alliance Resource Partners Reports Sequential Increase In Coal Volumes - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) reported that its fourth quarter total coal sales volumes decreased 14.4% year-on-year primarily due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced export shipments. Total coal sales price per ton was relatively unchanged. The company's coal sales volumes increased in both the Illinois Basin and Appalachian regions compared to the sequential quarter, resulting in total coal sales volumes higher by 4.8% to 8.1 million tons.

Alliance Resource Partners said it currently has contract commitments for approximately 24.1 million tons in 2021 and is continuing to target total coal sales volumes approximately 10.0% above 2020 levels.

