Markets
ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Reports Sequential Increase In Coal Volumes - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) reported that its fourth quarter total coal sales volumes decreased 14.4% year-on-year primarily due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced export shipments. Total coal sales price per ton was relatively unchanged. The company's coal sales volumes increased in both the Illinois Basin and Appalachian regions compared to the sequential quarter, resulting in total coal sales volumes higher by 4.8% to 8.1 million tons.

Alliance Resource Partners said it currently has contract commitments for approximately 24.1 million tons in 2021 and is continuing to target total coal sales volumes approximately 10.0% above 2020 levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARLP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular