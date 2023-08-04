Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit (ARLP) Declares $0.70 Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit said on July 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 will receive the payment on August 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.95%, the lowest has been 3.18%, and the highest has been 46.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.65 (n=184).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARLP is 0.43%, an increase of 31.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.79% to 29,785K shares. The put/call ratio of ARLP is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.39% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit is 29.92. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 47.39% from its latest reported closing price of 20.30.

The projected annual revenue for Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit is 2,830MM, an increase of 7.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnolia Group holds 2,692K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,592K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,437K shares, representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,099K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,330K shares, representing a decrease of 11.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 89.63% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 2,087K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924K shares, representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners holds 1,896K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 104.94% over the last quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners Background Information

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a diversified producer and marketer of steam coal to major United States utilities and industrial users.

