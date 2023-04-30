Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit (ARLP) Declares $0.70 Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.71%, the lowest has been 3.18%, and the highest has been 46.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.54 (n=185).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARLP is 0.30%, a decrease of 38.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.34% to 36,237K shares. The put/call ratio of ARLP is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.23% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit is 29.92. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 43.23% from its latest reported closing price of 20.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit is 2,830MM, an increase of 17.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Natixis holds 3,185K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares, representing an increase of 49.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 112.65% over the last quarter.

Magnolia Group holds 2,692K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,437K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,138K shares, representing an increase of 12.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,330K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,441K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 22.24% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 1,924K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,712K shares, representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a diversified producer and marketer of steam coal to major United States utilities and industrial users.

