Alliance Resource Partners LP Reveals Advance In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $214.45 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $51.83 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 48.0% to $700.73 million from $473.47 million last year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $214.45 Mln. vs. $51.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.63 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q4): $700.73 Mln vs. $473.47 Mln last year.

