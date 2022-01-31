Alliance Resource Partners LP Reveals Advance In Q4 Bottom Line, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $51.83 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $35.03 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.2% to $473.47 million from $366.51 million last year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $51.83 Mln. vs. $35.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q4): $473.47 Mln vs. $366.51 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.