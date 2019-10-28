Markets
Alliance Resource Partners LP Reports Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $39.08 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $73.73 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $464.73 million from $497.76 million last year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $39.08 Mln. vs. $73.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.30 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q3): $464.73 Mln vs. $497.76 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.87 - $1.89 Bln

