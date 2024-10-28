Alliance Resource Partners LP Reports Drop In Q3 Profit, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $86.28 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $153.70 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $613.57 million from $636.52 million last year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

