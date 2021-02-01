Alliance Resource Partners LP Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $35.03 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $25.83 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.2% to $366.51 million from $453.34 million last year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $35.03 Mln. vs. $25.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q4): $366.51 Mln vs. $453.34 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.