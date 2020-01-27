Markets
ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners LP Q4 Earnings Fall

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $25.83 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $50.77 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.8% to $453.34 million from $531.84 million last year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $25.83 Mln. vs. $50.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $453.34 Mln vs. $531.84 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARLP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular