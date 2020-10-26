Alliance Resource Partners LP Q3 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $27.20 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $39.08 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.5% to $355.65 million from $464.73 million last year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $27.20 Mln. vs. $39.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $355.65 Mln vs. $464.73 Mln last year.

