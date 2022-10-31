Alliance Resource Partners LP Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $164.61 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $57.55 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.3% to $628.42 million from $415.44 million last year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

