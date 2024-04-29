Alliance Resource Partners LP Q1 Profit Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $158.06 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $191.19 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $651.70 million from $662.92 million last year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

