(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $59.41 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $100.19 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.6 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.7% to $547.46 million from $593.35 million last year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $59.41 Mln. vs. $100.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $547.46 Mln vs. $593.35 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.