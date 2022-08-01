Alliance Resource Partners LP Bottom Line Advances In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $161.48 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $44.04 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 70.1% to $616.50 million from $362.44 million last year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $161.48 Mln. vs. $44.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.23 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q2): $616.50 Mln vs. $362.44 Mln last year.

