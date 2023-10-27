Alliance Resource Partners LP Announces Fall In Q3 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $153.70 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $167.71 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $636.52 million from $632.46 million last year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $153.70 Mln. vs. $167.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.28 -Revenue (Q3): $636.52 Mln vs. $632.46 Mln last year.

