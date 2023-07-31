Alliance Resource Partners LP Announces Climb In Q2 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $169.79 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $161.48 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $641.84 million from $619.88 million last year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $169.79 Mln. vs. $161.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.30 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q2): $641.84 Mln vs. $619.88 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.