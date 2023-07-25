Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed at $19.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. to post earnings of $1.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $662.11 million, up 7.4% from the year-ago period.

ARLP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $2.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.65% and +16.12%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.46. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.46.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

