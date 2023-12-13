Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) reached $18.54, with a -1.8% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.38%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 15.71% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 2.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.14, down 30.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $673.04 million, down 3.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.07 per share and a revenue of $2.61 billion, demonstrating changes of +15.49% and +8.64%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.7% upward. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.88.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, placing it within the bottom 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARLP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.