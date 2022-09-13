Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed at $25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 4.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 229.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $659.81 million, up 58.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion, which would represent changes of +226.47% and +53.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.71 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.26, which means Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



