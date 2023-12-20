Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed at $19.62, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.47% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.5%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 8.72% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 1.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.77%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. to post earnings of $1.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.06%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $673.04 million, indicating a 3.95% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.07 per share and a revenue of $2.61 billion, demonstrating changes of +15.49% and +8.64%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.92. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.2 for its industry.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

