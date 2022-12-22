Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed at $21.75, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 5.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. to post earnings of $1.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 252.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $698.5 million, up 47.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $2.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +209.56% and +53.14%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.88% lower within the past month. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.23 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.87.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.