Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed at $19.02, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $667.39 million, up 8.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $2.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.65% and +16.12%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.44. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.24.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.