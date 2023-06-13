Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed the most recent trading day at $17.72, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.75% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $667.39 million, up 8.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $2.79 billion, which would represent changes of +26.65% and +16.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.45, which means Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

