Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed at $20.81, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. to post earnings of $1.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 360.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $686.3 million, up 48.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.09 per share and revenue of $2.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.72% and +20.2%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.4, so we one might conclude that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

