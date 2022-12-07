Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed at $21.74, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.96% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, up 252.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $687.78 million, up 45.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion, which would represent changes of +209.56% and +53.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.18% lower within the past month. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.13 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.05.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.