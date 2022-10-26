Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed the most recent trading day at $23.61, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 16.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 31, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, up 229.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $659.81 million, up 58.82% from the year-ago period.

ARLP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +226.47% and +53.21%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.36, so we one might conclude that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.