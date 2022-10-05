Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed at $24.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.29%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is projected to report earnings of $1.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 229.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $659.81 million, up 58.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion, which would represent changes of +226.47% and +53.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.79, so we one might conclude that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



