Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.23, the dividend yield is 7.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARLP was $11.23, representing a -12.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.90 and a 252.59% increase over the 52 week low of $3.19.

ARLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Plc (BBL) and Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU). ARLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the arlp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.