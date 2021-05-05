Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.72, the dividend yield is 6.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARLP was $5.72, representing a -14.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.68 and a 117.49% increase over the 52 week low of $2.63.

ARLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Plc (BBL) and Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH). ARLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports ARLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 277.27%, compared to an industry average of 49.3%.

