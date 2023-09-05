Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed the most recent trading day at $19.74, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is projected to report earnings of $1.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.2%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $667.52 million, up 6.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.50 per share and revenue of $2.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.28% and +11.73%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.6.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARLP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

