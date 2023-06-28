Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed at $17.87, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.22%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $667.39 million, up 8.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $2.79 billion, which would represent changes of +26.65% and +16.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.12.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.