Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed the most recent trading day at $24.04, moving -1.72% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.59% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.89% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is projected to report earnings of $1.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 229.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $659.81 million, up 58.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion, which would represent changes of +226.47% and +53.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.