Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed the most recent trading day at $22.64, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 31, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 229.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $659.81 million, up 58.82% from the year-ago period.

ARLP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +226.47% and +53.21%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.64.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



