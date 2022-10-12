Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed the most recent trading day at $22.90, moving -0.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.77% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is projected to report earnings of $1.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 229.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $659.81 million, up 58.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion, which would represent changes of +226.47% and +53.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.2 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.82.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.