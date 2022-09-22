Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed at $23.18, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.09% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 10.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 229.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $659.81 million, up 58.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +226.47% and +53.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.29 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.5.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARLP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



