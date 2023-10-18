Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed at $23.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.34% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.62%.

The company's stock has climbed by 13.3% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 27, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.34, signifying a 7.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $667.52 million, reflecting a 6.22% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.50 per share and a revenue of $2.69 billion, indicating changes of +25.28% and +11.73%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.35. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 5.38 for its industry.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

