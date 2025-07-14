Is Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP). ARLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.37, which compares to its industry's average of 10.81. ARLP's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.04 and as low as 6.34, with a median of 8.73, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that ARLP has a P/CF ratio of 6.13. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.49. Over the past year, ARLP's P/CF has been as high as 6.26 and as low as 3.63, with a median of 4.99.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Alliance Resource Partners's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ARLP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

