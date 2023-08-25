Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Alliance Resource Partners LP (Symbol: ARLP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.17, changing hands as high as $20.28 per share. Alliance Resource Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARLP's low point in its 52 week range is $17.05 per share, with $27.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.25.

