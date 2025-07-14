Is Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 241 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARLP's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ARLP has returned about 4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 3.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB). The stock has returned 7.6% year-to-date.

For Williams Companies, Inc. (The), the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a member of the Coal industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #232 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.8% so far this year, so ARLP is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) falls under the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #32. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Williams Companies, Inc. (The) as they could maintain their solid performance.

