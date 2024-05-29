Alliance Resource Partners Announces Offering Of $400 Mln Of Senior Convertible Notes

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP), Wednesday announced that its partner Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P., and subsidiary Alliance Resource Finance Corp. have decided to offer Senior Convertible Notes due 2029 worth $400 million to eligible buyers.

The company stated that the proceeds will be utilized for financing redemption of outstanding 7.5 percent senior notes due 2025, and for other general purposes.

Currently, Alliance's stock is trading at $23.93, down 0.21 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.