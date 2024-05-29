News & Insights

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Offering Of $400 Mln Of Senior Convertible Notes

May 29, 2024 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP), Wednesday announced that its partner Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P., and subsidiary Alliance Resource Finance Corp. have decided to offer Senior Convertible Notes due 2029 worth $400 million to eligible buyers.

The company stated that the proceeds will be utilized for financing redemption of outstanding 7.5 percent senior notes due 2025, and for other general purposes.

Currently, Alliance's stock is trading at $23.93, down 0.21 percent on the Nasdaq.

