Alliance Resource (ARLP) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP is expected to release second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 25. ARLP delivered a negative earnings surprise of 53.3% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

Alliance Resource Partners’ second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from higher energy prices and increased royalty volumes.



Alliance Resource Partners’ second-quarter earnings are also expected to have benefited from strong demand for coal but inflationary cost pressure is likely to have increased the overall operating expense.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alliance Resource’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 96 cents per unit, which indicates 182.3% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales stands at $569.3 million, suggesting growth of 57.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliance Resource Partners this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and EPS Surprise

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-eps-surprise | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote

Earnings ESP: Alliance Resource Partners has an Earnings ESP of -8.33%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliance Resource Partners sports a Zacks Rank #1.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Antero Resources Corporation AR is set to release second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 27. AR has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings of Antero Resources is $1.95 per share, which indicates growth of 1,292.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Devon Energy Corporation DVN is set to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 1. DVN has an Earnings ESP of +8.14% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings of Devon Energy is $2.31 per share, which indicates growth of 285% from the year-ago quarter.



Continental Resources, Inc. CLR is set to release second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 28. CLR has an Earnings ESP of +5.81% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings of Continental Resources is $3.05 per share, which indicates growth of 235.2% from the prior-year period.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

