Alliance Resource (ARLP) Q4 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP reported fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings per unit (EPU) of 88 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 by 22.8%. The bottom line also declined 46% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.63.



The firm reported full-year 2023 EPU of $4.81, up 9.6% from the previous year’s figure of $4.39.

Revenues

Total revenues were $625.4 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $673 million by 7.1%. The top line also decreased 11.2% from $704.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



The firm reported full-year 2023 revenues of $2,566.7 million, up 6.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $2,420 million.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote

Highlights of the Release

The firm reported total operating expenses of $509.7 million, up 5.2% year over year. This was due to higher transportation expenses and outside coal purchases. However, operating expenses (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization) totaled $356.6 million, down 5.8% year over year.



Income from operations amounted to $115.7 million, down 47.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The firm reported interest expense of $6.2 million compared with $9 million in the prior-year period.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $59.8 million as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $296 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt was $316.8 million as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $397.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 2023 was $830.6 million compared with $802.3 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Alliance Resource expects 2024 total sales in the range of 34-35.8 million short tons. Total coal sales price is expected to be in the band of $61.75-$63.75 per ton.



Total capital expenditures for 2024 are expected to be in the $450-$500 million range. Net interest expense is expected to be in the band of $20-$25 million.

Zacks Rank

Alliance Resource currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Consol Energy CEIX is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 6, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.28 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 10%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $590.1 million, It delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.5% in the last four quarters.



Peabody Energy BTU is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 8, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.41 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $1.24 billion, implying a year-over-year decrease of 24%.



Warrior Met Coal HCC is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 14, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.16 per unit, implying a year-over-year increase of 66.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $416.3 million, It delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.4% in the last four quarters.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warrior Met Coal (HCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.