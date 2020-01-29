Alliance Resource (ARLP) Q4 Earnings Meet, Revenues Miss

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP reported fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 20 cents per unit, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Operating earnings plunged 47.4% from the year-ago reported bottom line of 38 cents per unit. This year-over-year decrease is primarily due to lower total revenues, partially offset by lower total operating expenses.



Total Revenues



Total revenues in the reported quarter were $453.3 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $463 million by 2.2% and also declining 14.8% from $531.8 million in the year-ago period.



The year-over-year decline in the top line was due to weak coal sales revenues resulting from contracted coal sales volumes and prices, partially offset by the addition of oil & gas royalty revenues in the fourth quarter.

Highlights of the Release



In the reported quarter, Alliance Resource sold 9.43 million tons of coal at an average sales price of $42.95 per ton compared with 10.46 million tons at an average sales price of $46.34 in fourth-quarter 2018.



Total operating expenses in the quarter under review were $417.4 million, decreasing 13.5% year over year.



Interest expenses were $12.04 million, increasing 25.9% year over year.



Segmental Details



Coal Operations: Adjusted EBITDA from this segment was $129.4 million, declining 29.8% year over year.



Minerals: Adjusted EBITDA from this segment was $14.6 million, skyrocketing 100% year over year.



Financial Update



Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2019 were $36.5 million compared with $244.2 million at the end of 2018.



Long-term debt as of the same date was $768.2 million compared with $564 million at 2018-end.



Cash flows from operating activities for the year ended Dec 31, 2019 were $514.9 million compared with $694.3 million in the comparable period last year.



Guidance



For 2020, Alliance Resource expects oil & gas production to jump 52% from the current levels. Oil & gas royalties’ revenues and Segment Adjusted EBITDA are also expected to be 56% and 62% higher, respectively. The company anticipates total coal production in the range of 35.5 - 37.5 million short tons.



Net income for 2020 is projected in the band of $81 - $159 million and capital expenditures in the bracket of $165 - $190 million.



The company predicts 2020 revenues within $1.65 - $1.77 billion and EBITDA in the range of $465 - $540 million.



Zacks Rank



